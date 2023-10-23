Andy Murray named in unchanged Great Britain side for Davis Cup final

Great Britain's captain Leon Smith has announced an unchanged team to feature at the Davis Cup quarter-final against Serbia next month in Malaga.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Neal Skupski will come up against Novak Djokovic's Serbia in the final eight from Tuesday November 21 to Sunday November 26.

Great Britain got off to a great start in Group B at the Manchester AO Arena where they defeated 2022 runners-up and second seeds Australia 2-1, with brilliant action from Jack Draper, who was making his debut, and Dan Evans.

Britain also beat Switzerland 2-1 before claiming an emphatic final group-stage victory against France at a sold-out AO Arena to progress to the final eight.

"We are going with the same five-man team as Manchester. The guys did such a great job that week and we will go to Malaga with confidence and belief that we can be successful," said Smith.

"The quarter-final versus Serbia will of course be a big challenge with a team led by world No 1 Novak Djokovic, but we have to believe we can win."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Evans and Skupski saved four match points against French pair Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin which led to the conclusive 1-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (6) win.

In the singles against France, Smith played world No 18 Norrie and world No 35 Evans, his highest-ranked duo.

Defending champions Canada will also feature in the final eight where they face Finland, while Czech Republic play Group B runners-up Australia and the Netherlands come up against Italy.

Britain last lifted the Davis Cup in 2015, after a 79-year wait, when Murray led them to victory over Belgium in the final.

Stream all your favourite sports and more with NOW