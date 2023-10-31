Coco Gauff: US Open champion splits with coach Pere Riba but still working alongside Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff has announced she has split with coach Pere Riba but the US Open champion is still working alongside renowned American coach Brad Gilbert.

Spaniard Riba joined Gauff's coaching team ahead of the 2023 Eastbourne International in June, with the American later hiring Brad Gilbert as a coaching consultant.

The 19-year-old won the Citi Open in Washington, Cincinnati Open, and then at Flushing Meadows in New York under their guidance.

But Gauff and Riba have now ended their partnership after five months with the American confirming the split after requiring less than an hour to beat Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-1 for her first WTA Finals victory.

"Unfortunately it wasn't my decision, but we had to end the partnership. I had a great time with him and I wish him the best in this next chapter," said Gauff, who achieved a career-high No 3 after her win in New York.

"If it was up to me, I would've loved to have him here. But things happen, life happens. No bad terms on our end.

"Sometimes people think it's bigger than what it is. Some things just didn't work out. That's all. I still think he's a great guy. He did some amazing things for me personally and also for my game. I'm sure he's gonna be successful in his next step."

Gauff will now work alongside Gilbert, who has previously worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray. He is also a tennis commentator and analyst for ESPN.

"I coach from my gut. I coach from feel," said Gilbert after Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the US Open. "But there are a lot of things I learn when I watch matches. And players adjust. Those are some of the things the analytics don't tell you.

"They give you all this data, but they don't factor in a player's strengths and weaknesses. And that the other player might do something different, other than what the data says."

