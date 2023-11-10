Naomi Osaka: Former world No 1 to feature in Brisbane International after 15-month break

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka will return to the WTA tour after a break of 15 months at the Brisbane International in January.

The four-time Grand Slam winner last played a WTA tournament at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in late September 2022 and had a daughter, Shai, in July this year.

Osaka, 26, has had long spells out of the game since her second triumph at Melbourne Park, taking a lengthy break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open and another after the US Open the same year.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing," said Osaka, who will use the tournament as a warm up for the Australian Open - where she was a winner in 2019 and 2021.

"I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can't wait to return. The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer."

The Brisbane tournament, which is returning after a three-year hiatus forced initially by the Covid-19 pandemic, will also feature Andy Murray, twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, world No 10 Holger Rune and world No 14 Grigor Dimitrov from December 31 to January 7.

"It's great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer," said Murray, who has lost five Australian Open finals.

"I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane."

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park from January 14-28.

