Andy Murray parts from long-term coach Ivan Lendl for third time since first working together in 2011

Andy Murray and coach Ivan Lendl have decided to call time on their successful long-term working relationship for a third time.

They first started working together at the end of 2011, and in 2012 Murray won gold at the London 2012 Olympics followed by his first Wimbledon title in 2013.

They parted ways in 2014 only to reunite again in 2016, the year Murray won his second Wimbledon title. He won a second gold medal at the Rio Olympics too and became world No 1 for the first time.

They stopped working together in 2017 only to reunite for a third time in 2022.

Murray's existing coaching team will stay the same, with Mark Hilton and Jonny O'Mara sharing coaching duties.

Murray said: "Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can't thank him enough for all that he's helped me achieve.

"He's a unique character, who understands what it takes to win and I've learnt an awful lot over the years from him."

Ivan Lendl added: "I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together. He's as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come."

