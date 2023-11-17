ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz to face Novak Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz secured a last-four meeting with Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals in Turin with a straight-sets win over Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard, 20, won 6-4 6-4 on Friday afternoon and will now face world No 1 Djokovic for the first time since being beaten by him in the final of the Cincinnati Open in August.

Alcaraz lost his opening match of the tournament, going down in three sets to Alexander Zverev, but rallied to beat Andrey Rublev 7-5 6-2 and then overcame the previously undefeated Medvedev to finish top of the Red Group.

Medvedev, the champion in 2020, will face the unbeaten Jannik Sinner in the other semi-final in Italy.

Image: Alcaraz defeated Medvedev 6-4 6-4

Alcaraz said in his on-court interview: "I think the most important thing that I was to stay strong mentally. There were a few games on my serve that I was struggling a bit.

"His return game is amazing and he puts so much pressure on your serve, so I think to stay calm and stay strong mentally in those moments was the key to give myself a chance to win this match.

"It's one of the most difficult challenges that I'm going to face, facing Novak in this tournament that he has won six times.

"Obviously Novak is Novak, he's the best player in the world right now. I'm going to put my best tennis (out there) and I'm going to enjoy it. I'm excited."

Group play will conclude on Friday with Zverev up against Andrey Rublev with only prize money at stake.