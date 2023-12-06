Caroline Wozniacki handed Australian Open wildcard along with six Aussies

Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded a wildcard for the Australian Open 2024.

The former world No 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion is joined by six Australians who have also been given wildcards in Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki, Taylah Preston, James Duckworth, Marc Polmans and Adam Walton.

After taking three years away from the game, Wozniacki returned to tennis in August and played in the US Open, losing to eventual winner Coco Gauff in the fourth round.

"I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne, and of course winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight," said Wozniacki.

"Melbourne's one of my most favourite cities in the world, and I can't wait to share it with my family and my kids.

"It's obviously a tournament I feel extremely comfortable at. I love the balls, I love the court, and I love the fans.

"And I hope that I get a nice welcome back when I see everyone there - and I'm sure I will; it really is a special place.

"I'm truly grateful to everyone for the wildcard and having the opportunity to compete again at the AO in January."