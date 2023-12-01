Rafael Nadal will return to tennis for first time in a year when he plays in Brisbane in January

Rafael Nadal will return to tennis for the first time in a year when he plays at the Brisbane International in the first week of January, live on Sky Sports.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has not played since a second-round defeat to American Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open at the start of 2023 when he was hampered by a hip injury.

Nadal confirmed on social media that his comeback will take place in Australia next month as he begins his final year on the ATP Tour.

In a video on X, the 37-year-old said: "After a year away from competition, it's time to come back. It will be in Brisbane, the first week of January. I'll see you there."

Sky Sports viewers will be able to watch Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Iga Switek and more in 2024 thanks to new five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA to show tennis all-year round.

The Brisbane International will help Nadal prepare for the Australian Open in Melbourne later in the month, a tournament he has won twice before, in 2009 and 2022.

Nadal came from two sets down to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open final and then went on to win the French Open for a record-extending 14th time later that year.

The Spaniard has not won a major since and will only have a maximum of four more opportunities to add to his haul as he plans to retire at the end of the campaign.

Nadal is also keen to represent Spain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He has plummeted to 633 in the world rankings during his injury lay-off but is eligible for a protected ranking having not competed in any event for at least six months.

Speaking recently, Novak Djokovic said he would like at least one more match with great rival Nadal.

Tim Henman, Laura Robson and Katie Boulter believe Sky Sports' five-year partnerships with the ATP and WTA will help grow the sport in the UK

