Naomi Osaka: Returning Grand Slam champion targets more titles and 2024 Paris Olympics

Former world No 1 Naomi Osaka has set her sights on adding to her four Grand Slam titles and playing at the 2024 Paris Olympics in her eagerly awaited comeback to tennis.

The 26-year-old is returning at the Brisbane International from the end of December in what will be her first WTA tournament since September 2022 as she gears up for the Australian Open, which starts on January 14, where she has won twice.

Osaka gave birth to her daughter Shai in July this year.

Osaka has had long spells out of the game since winning the Australian Open for the second time in 2021, taking a break to prioritise her mental health after skipping the 2021 French Open, and then another after the US Open the same year.

"In the first chapter of my tennis I kind of got away with just being myself and playing with my instincts," she told Japanese broadcaster NHK.

"I think I want to be someone that understands the game a lot more.

"I definitely want to win more Grand Slams and I guess put in more time in the French Open and Wimbledon, and play the Paris Olympics."

Osaka, whose participation in her home Tokyo Olympics in 2021 was ended in the third round by eventual silver medallist Marketa Vondrousova, says she will return to tennis playing for her daughter.

"I've never been a person that's really good at playing for myself, if that makes sense," she said.

"So I kind of like the feeling of having the responsibility of having to take care of Shai and wanting to show her around the world.

"I kind of feel more like I'm playing for her."

The Brisbane tournament, which is returning after a three-year hiatus forced initially by the Covid-19 pandemic, will also feature Andy Murray, twice Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, world No 10 Holger Rune and world No 14 Grigor Dimitrov from December 31 to January 7.