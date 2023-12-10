Britain's 14-year-old Hannah Klugman makes history with Orange Bowl success

British 14-year-old Hannah Klugman cemented her status as one of the most exciting prospects in tennis by winning the prestigious Orange Bowl title in Florida.

The historic U18 tournament ranks alongside the Grand Slams as one of the biggest events in the junior game, with recent winners including Grand Slam champions Coco Gauff, Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Kenin.

Klugman defeated top seed Laura Samsonova in the quarter-finals and fourth seed Iva Jovic in the last four before a 6-3 6-3 success against American Tyra Grant in the final on Sunday.

She is the first British player to win the main girls' title having finished runner-up in the U14 tournament last year.

The success caps a brilliant season for the schoolgirl, who reached her first junior grand slam quarter-final at the US Open as well as finishing runner-up in the girls' doubles at Wimbledon with compatriot Isabelle Lacy.

Klugman, from Wimbledon, has also already started to make her mark in the women's game, elevating her ranking inside the top 700.