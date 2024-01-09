Adelaide International: Dan Evans makes winning return to action as he kicks off 2024 in style

Dan Evans enjoyed a victorious return to the tennis court with a comfortable straight-sets victory over home favourite Rinky Hijikata at the Adelaide International.

The 33-year-old took 98 minutes to defeat the Australian, who had vocal backing from the crowd throughout the match, 6-3 6-4 to claim a first victory of the new year.

Evans, the current British No 2, hit 22 winners with just seven unforced errors as he made his return from a calf injury at the end of last year.

Evans enjoyed playing the match in front of such energetic supporters but admitted he was aware of making sure that his body could stand up to the rigours of competitive tennis throughout Tuesday's clash.

"It was a tough match," said Evans. "Rinky plays good tennis, he's very aggressive. I'm happy, it's always hard playing an Aussie in his home country as well. I think I made three new friends in the corner as well! It was good fun and I enjoyed it.

"I was a little tired in the match, first match of the year, and it's important to keep my energy up and stay in the match and keep focus. My team helped me greatly, it was a very good match to be part of and the crowds were very fair as well."

It's a positive start to 2024 for Evans, and another step in right direction as he looks to move on from the injury which blighted the end of 2023.

Evans admitted: "It was challenging to get injured at the end of last year, and it took a little while to heal. I'm still looking after it and just a little nervous when I'm on the court, that it goes again but everything was good tonight."

He will now face Alexander Bublik, after the Kazakh disposed of another Aussie James McCabe, in the last 16.

