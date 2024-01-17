Australian Open: Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter target all-British clash while Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper feature

Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter can book an all-British clash at the Australian Open if they can both come through their second-round matches on Thursday.

Australian Open: Brit watch on Thursday

Cameron Norrie vs Giulio Zeppieri at midnight on 1573 Arena



Jack Draper vs Tommy Paul from around 2am on Kia Arena



Qinwen Zheng (12) vs Katie Boulter follows Norrie on 1573 Arena





Emma Raducanu vs Yafan Wang at around 4am on 1573 Arena



Raducanu will hope to maintain the same air of calm that accompanied her Grand Slam comeback when she takes to the court again, having negotiated American Shelby Rogers 6-3 6-2 in her opening match of the tournament.

The 21-year-old has not been beyond the second round at a slam since her US Open triumph in 2021 but has a good opportunity against 94th-ranked Chinese player Wang Yafan, where she will again be on her favourite 1573 Arena.

Image: Emma Raducanu is looking to reach the third round of the Australian Open for the first time

Victory for Raducanu could pit her against compatriot Boulter in the last 32, providing the latter comes through a tough test against top Chinese player and 12th seed Zheng Qinwen.

Raducanu's spell out of the sport following triple surgery has given a chance for the circus surrounding her to settle down, while she has a new yet familiar coach in the shape of Nick Cavaday, who she first worked with as a 10-year-old.

"I think it's pretty calm now," she said. "It's nice to be with Nick. I've known him since I was a kid, feel very comfortable there. Just all aspects really of my life I feel like are calming down and settled.

Image: Emma Raducanu had a limited playing schedule due to injury in 2024

"Obviously when you come back after eight months, have experienced three surgeries, you're just really grateful to be able to move freely."

Draper ready for Paul test

Jack Draper struggled physically in the opening round against Marcos Giron, fighting back to triumph in five sets and then immediately vomiting into a bin at the side of the court.

Draper was optimistic about recovering well for his next match, where he will be reunited with American 14th seed Tommy Paul. The pair have met twice before, both in Adelaide, with the Englishman triumphing 6-1 6-4 when they faced last week.

Image: Jack Draper struggled physically after coming through his first-round victory

"He [Paul] is obviously a great player," said Draper. "First tournament of the year, maybe guys aren't quite finding their game yet. The match I played against him, I was really solid. I played great tennis. But obviously, five sets is different.

"It seems like he does well in the slams pretty regularly. He's always in the fourth round, or I think he made semis here last year. He's obviously playing well and likes the conditions.

"I think it definitely does help, though, having played him twice and obviously won twice. If that was me, then I would be a bit more fearful. But it will be a tough match, and he'll be wanting to get some revenge on me for sure."

Can Norrie progress to third round?

British No 1 Cameron Norrie also has revenge on his mind ahead of his second-round clash with Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri. Their only previous meeting came on clay in Rome back in 2020, when Norrie won just four games.

Image: Cameron Norrie is looking to reach the third round for the third time in four years

"He [Zeppieri] is a young, talented player, lefty," Norrie said. "I watched the end of his match. He played really well.

"He competes really well. Kind of plays a little bit similar to me. But it's definitely going to be a tough match. Looking for some revenge from last time, because he beat me really easily."

