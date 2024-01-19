Australian Open: Lesia Tsurenko explains no handshake with Aryna Sabalenka and Russian tennis 'propaganda'

Lesia Tsurenko said she would continue not to shake the hands of Russian and Belarusian players to highlight the continuing plight of the people of Ukraine as the second anniversary of the invasion approaches; Tsurenko was beaten 6-0 6-0 by defending champion Aryna Sabalenka

Lesia Tsurenko was knocked out from the Australian Open after a straight-sets loss to Arnya Sabalenka

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko has defended her decision to not shake hands with Aryna Sabalenka at the Australian Open and has criticised players over Russian tennis 'propaganda'.

Sabalenka claimed a double bagel win over Tsurenko with a 6-0 6-0 thrashing in just 52 minutes, seeing the defending champion breeze into the fourth round having dropped just six games throughout her first three matches.

At the end of the match there was no handshake, common between Ukrainian players and those from Russia and Belarus since the start of the conflict nearly two years ago, with Tsurenko avoiding a traditional post-match routine as a "national position" she would not stray from.

Image: Lesia Tsurenko has spoken out in support of her country since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

"It's very hard for me," Tsurenko told reporters about going up against Russian and Belarusian players. "I know where they're from, this is another reminder for me and it's painful."

The 34-year-old added: "I feel like so many things that were so important for me are not important any more, like a tennis match.

"I don't feel like I really care about how I finish the match, what is the score. I care more about the fact I can be here and I can remind the world that the war is still on, I care about the fact that I can earn some money and I can donate and I can help other people."

Image: Aryna Sabalenka claimed the first 6-0 6-0 victory of the Australian Open

Sabalenka, who was criticised last year at the French Open for standing at the net, as if waiting for a handshake she knew was not going to come from Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, said: "I respect everyone's position.

"She [Tsurenko] was quite respectful. She said, 'Great play'. She didn't shake my hand, but she was respectful to me, so I appreciate that."

'We have to remind people about Ukraine'

Last year in Melbourne the tournament held a prominent fundraiser for Ukraine, but the war has slipped down the tennis agenda, as Tsurenko feels it has in society generally.

Image: Australian Open organisers hosted a special charity exhibition event during the 2023 edition

"People don't want to talk about war, people don't want to hear bad news," Tsurenko said. "I get a lot of bad messages on social media that people are kind of annoyed if I post something.

"It seems like the whole world is tired of hearing that but unfortunately it's still going on, it's a part of my life and part of other Ukrainians' life and we have to talk about it, we have to remind people about Ukraine."

Tsurenko also criticised players who took part in an exhibition event in St Petersburg in December. While it was predominantly Russian players, France's Adrian Mannarino and Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut also played in the event, which was sponsored by Russian energy giant Gazprom.

"In my opinion the players, especially from Europe, should not take part in propaganda of the tennis federation of the aggressor country and I think they should not take part in promotion of the biggest war sponsor," Tsurenko explained.

"This is what I've texted to people. You're going to promote a company that is sponsoring a bombing of my country and of my closest relatives. I want them to feel a little bit for me and for other Ukrainians.

"Especially when that exhibition was on, there was heavy bombings and my sister was very stressed. It is very painful for me but people don't understand."

