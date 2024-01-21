Australian Open: Top junior Hannah Klugman takes inspiration from Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's fourth round run

British tennis' rising star Hannah Klugman is looking to take inspiration from Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva's Australian Open fourth-round run.

Klugman, 14, started her juniors campaign in Melbourne strongly with a straight sets win over Chile's Antonia Vergara Rivera 6-2 6-3.

The now 16-year-old Andreeva lost in the junior girls' tournament last year, but went on to beat the sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-2 in the second round of the main draw this year, before losing to the 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, 4-6 6-3 6-2.

"[Andreeva] was here this time last year and a lot can change really quickly," Klugman said.

"I don't think some people would have said it would happen that quickly and now she's in the fourth round here. It's crazy.

"It definitely gives me a lot of confidence and trust in myself that, if I keep working hard every day, I can do it."

Image: Klugman turns 15 in February

Wimbledon-based 14-year-old Klugman will turn 15 in February, but she is already the seventh ranked junior and has also been making a splash internationally.

In December, she became the first British girl to win the prestigious under-18 Orange Bowl title in Florida and found herself in some good company.

Previous winners of this title have been Chris Evert, Caroline Wozniacki and Coco Gauff.

"I went into the week with not much expectations," said Klugman.

"I wasn't playing that great. I went into Orange Bowl with a fresh mind and really played some great tennis.

"It was amazing. I was walking past a poster with all the winners. There's some pretty amazing people on there. So it's great.

"I think I have more confidence in myself. I know I can do it, I have the level. I've just got to bring it to the court. I want to go deep this week."

Image: Klugman wants to emulate Andreeva

Klugman will be restricted in the number of senior tournaments she can play - only 10 in a year even after she turns 15.

Her ranking is already in the top 700 and she is looking to the Russian teenager's rapid rise through the rankings as her inspiration.

"I think I play a bit similar to her. She changes the pace. She doesn't hit like crazy. I think that's what I do."

Klugman received a wildcard for Wimbledon qualifying last summer, and success in Melbourne could see her as a candidate for a main draw spot.

"It's such a great honour to even get a qualies wild card. So I honestly don't mind if it's really far into the future."

Klugman is seeded fourth in the junior tournament, and she will play Australian qualifer Alana Subasic on Monday.

