Australian Open: Alfie Hewett wins opening match in bid for second men's wheelchair singles title

Alfie Hewett opened his Australian Open men's wheelchair singles title defence with victory over Japan's Takashi Sanada in straight sets.

The British eight-time major singles champion won 6-1 7-5, to seal his place in the quarter-finals on Wednesday against Chile's Alexander Cataldo.

"I'm very positive coming into this week," world No 1 Hewett said after making the last eight.

"Maybe there's that little bit of added expectation and pressure with winning it last year, but I'm feeling quite relaxed at this stage.

"It was a big thing for me to win it last year and I've just got to try and find the levels like I did a year ago."

Hewett ended 2023 top of the rankings for the first time after he clinched his third Masters title since 2017 in Barcelona last year.

He had a memorable 2023, winning his second Grand Slam of the year at the US Open, where he beat long-time doubles partner Gordon Reid in the final, and is aiming to defend his Australian Open title after defeating Tokito Oda in the final last year.

Fellow Briton Reid also sealed victory on Tuesday, beating Netherlands' Maikel Scheffers 6-1 6-2. He will face Tom Egberink in the quarter-finals.

Reid and Hewett are in opposing sides of the draw and could meet in the final.

The pair are four-time defending doubles champions and will begin their latest campaign on Wednesday.

