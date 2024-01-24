Nick Kyrgios reveals career is at 'a crossroads' after time away from tennis due to injury

Nick Kyrgios has revealed his tennis career is at a crossroads as the prospect of life after the sport now "excites" him.

Kyrgios has taken time off from the professional circuit due to injury, filling in his time by working at this year's Australian Open as a commentator and pundit in Melbourne.

He wrote on Wednesday in Australian newspaper The Age that he is now seriously considering retirement.

"I'm at a crossroads in my career and have reached a point where life after tennis is a prospect that excites me," he wrote.

His words come hours after he conducted his first on-court interview of the Australian Open on Tuesday night, speaking to 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who will play Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals in Melbourne on Friday.

But, despite enjoying his time in the commentator's box, Kyrgios says he still feels the urge to play.

"Over the past week being at Melbourne Park for the Australian Open, I've been happy," he said.

"Of course, there's a part of me watching on that would love nothing more than to be out there.

"I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments - if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it's not my everything."

Kyrgios attempted a comeback in June but his return only lasted one match thanks to continuing knee and wrist injuries.

The 28-year-old said a return to the professional circuit has not been totally ruled out, but he stressed he will not put his name forward to represent Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

"One thing I will guarantee, though, is that if I am fit and ready to play, I won't be making myself available for the Olympics," he said.

"The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former Chef de Mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten.

"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was [world] number 13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal.

"For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioural reasons is something that I just can't forget."

