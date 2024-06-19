Sky Sports Tennis Podcast with Feliciano Lopez

The Sky Sports tennis team talk to the biggest names in the game from the ATP and WTA tours. This week it's three-time Wimbledon quarter-finalist Feliciano Lopez.
Wednesday 19 June 2024 13:19, UK
Our team of experts speak directly to the best, the biggest and the up-and-comers to find out exactly what makes them tick on and off the court.
Spaniard Lopez, is this week's star taking on our 10 questions. The former world No 12 is now a tournament director at the Madrid Open, which is where he chatted to Karthi Gnanasegaram.
