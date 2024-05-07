Sky Sports Tennis Podcast with Taylor Townsend

The Sky Sports tennis team talk to the biggest names in the game from the ATP and WTA tours. This week it's Taylor Townsend!
Tuesday 7 May 2024 06:41, UK
The Sky Sports tennis team talk to the biggest names in the game from the ATP and WTA tours. This week it's Taylor Townsend!
Our team of experts speak directly to the best, the biggest and the up-and-comers to find out exactly what makes them tick on and off the court.
American singles and doubles star, Townsend, is the next player to take on our set questions, chatting to Laura Robson.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Like, subscribe and follow us on @SkySportsTennis.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...