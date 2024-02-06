Emma Raducanu says she has nothing to lose against 'home favourite' Ons Jabeur ahead of last-16 contest in Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu believes that she has nothing to lose ahead of her last-16 match against Ons Jabeur in Abu Dhabi, a player she says has taken the Briton "under her wing" since joining the tour.

Former US Open champion Raducanu got off to a winning start in her first-round match of the Abu Dhabi Open, beating world No 26 Marie Bouzkova 6-4 6-1.

She will now face No 2 seed Jabeur on Wednesday, in their first WTA Tour meeting, in her quest for a quarter-final place.

Raducanu was complimentary of the Tunisian world No 6 and highlighted the personal influence she has had on her professional tennis career so far.

"She's definitely the home favourite here, rightfully so," Raducanu said.

"I really like Ons, she's someone who's kind of taken me under her wing as I've been new to the tour.

"I'm really looking forward to it because a lot of people were saying to me [during first-round match], 'Oh, Ons, Ons, Ons!' And I was like, 'I'm playing Marie who's ranked like 30 in the world, so that's not an easy match!'

"But I'm really pleased to have put myself in this situation, and I'm going out with nothing to lose against her."

Raducanu is still building her match fitness as she recovers from injuries which curtailed her 2023 season.

Against Bouzkova she won 10 of the last 11 games to claim victory and progress in Abu Dhabi.

"(Bouzkova) was a very difficult opponent," Raducanu said in a post match interview.

"Marie is really tough to put the ball away against, she makes so many balls, so I'm really pleased to come through that.

"I took a little bit to get adjusted to the speed of her ball and the court and the conditions playing at night, but I'm really happy with the way I kind of calibrated."

