Abu Dhabi Open: Emma Raducanu beaten in straight sets by Ons Jabeur in last-16 clash

Emma Raducanu’s battling display was not enough as she suffered a straight-sets defeat to Ons Jabeur in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open last 16 on Wednesday.

The former US Open champion found herself three games down in the first set, but mounted a fightback before her Tunisian opponent closed it out on her fifth attempt at set point.

Two-time Wimbledon finalist Jabeur stepped on the gas in the second set though, with the Briton taking just one more match as she suffered a 6-4 6-1 loss.

Jabeur now faces Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel.

Find out more here...