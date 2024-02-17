Argentina Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Andrea Vavassori to reach semi-finals in a bid to defend title

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the Argentina Open semi-finals after a straight-sets victory over Italy's Andrea Vavassori.

The top seed, who won 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 in the quarter-final, was locked into a competitive opening set lasting an hour, before producing a flawless tie-break performance to lead 6-0 and taking the first set two points later.

A dominant second set, after breaking Vavassori's serve in his first two service games, meant there was no way back for the Italian and Alcaraz is now two wins away from retaining the title he beat Britain's Cameron Norrie to in 2023.

"I think in the first set he played such a high level," Alcaraz said after defeating Vavassori.

"It was really tough to return his serve and challenging conditions with the wind. It was tough.

"But I think I played better in the second set. I think his level went down a bit, with his serve as well and I put some returns in, took my chances and I think that was the difference."

World No 2 Alcaraz will now face Chile's Nicolas Jarry, the third seed, in the semi-finals in Buenos Aires on Saturday night.

Sinner seals landmark win to reach Rotterdam semi-finals

Jannik Sinner reached the semi-finals of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam after Milos Raonic was forced to retire through injury.

Australian Open champion Sinner had won the first set 7-6 (4) and the second set was tied at 1-1 when the Canadian retired for the second successive tournament.

Former world No 3 Raonic, who had a two-year injury lay-off between 2021 and 2023, retired with a leg issue when playing Alex de Minaur at the Australian Open last month.

In progressing to a semi-final with home favourite Tallon Griekspoor, Sinner became the first man born this Millennium to record 200 career wins.

Griekspoor overcame Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 7-5 7-6 (4) in one hour and 43 minutes, while De Minaur completed a revenge mission against Andrey Rublev to set up a last-four date with Grigor Dimitrov.

The world No 11 beat second seed Rublev 7-6 (5) 4-6 6-3 to book his maiden semi-final appearance in Rotterdam while avenging his fourth-round defeat to the Russian at the Australian Open.

Dimitrov overcame Alexander Shevchenko 7-6 (2) 3-6 6-4 for a Tour-leading 13th victory of the season and his fourth Rotterdam semi-final. The 32-year-old Bulgarian is chasing his second ATP Tour crown of 2024 after winning in Brisbane.

