Jannik Sinner beats Alex de Minaur in Rotterdam to claim ABN Amro Open title and continue winning streak

Jannik Sinner continued his perfect start to 2024 by beating Alex de Minaur in straight sets to win the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam.

The top-seeded Italian, playing in his second successive Rotterdam final, struck at key moments in a competitive contest to seal a 7-5 6-4 win that took just beyond two hours.

Including the run that took him to his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January, Sinner has now won 15 successive tour-level matches.

Sinner hit 23 winners and prevailed despite wasting a break advantage in both sets.

"I am really proud with the level that I played throughout this whole week," Sinner said.

Image: Sinner has won 15 successive tour-level matches

"We have been in tough situations but we handled it the right way. We will always try to improve, it is the most important."

The 22-year-old will move up to No 3 in the world rankings on Monday, which will be the highest position ever occupied by an Italian man.

Sinner extended his perfect record against De Minaur to 7-0, but the Australian will also move up to a career-high ranking of No 9 on Monday.

