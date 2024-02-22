Dan Evans knocked out by Thanasi Kokkinakis at Mexico's ATP Los Cabos Open

Britain's Dan Evans was knocked out in the last 16 of the ATP Los Cabos Open after a straight-sets defeat by Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kokkinakis advanced to the quarter-finals with back-to-back top-60 victories after his 6-4 6-2 win against the world No 42 Briton.

The win, which took just over two hours, marks Kokkinakis' second consecutive win against a British opponent.

The Australian defeated world number 53 Jack Draper earlier in the week.

Kokkinakis made it to his first tour-level quarter-final since the beginning of 2023, securing a win with five aces compared to three for Evans.

Evans hit three double faults during the match, while Kokkinakis had the better of the clutch moments, saving four out of the five break points against him.

The loss also marks Evans' third loss to the Australian.

In the next round, Kokkinakis will play world number six Alexander Zverev and the top seed at Los Cabos.

The United States' Alex Michelsen scored a second-round upset in Los Cabos, eliminating third-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4 6-1.

The players' serves dictated the outcome, as Michelsen had a 62 per cent first-serve rate while De Minaur put just 38 per cent of his first serves in play.

Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and eighth-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia all cruised to straight-set wins, while Portugal's Nuno Borges got past seventh-seeded Max Purcell of Australia 6-3, 6-3. Aleksandar Kovacevic of the United States also advanced.

In night action, top-seeded Zverev of Germany trounced Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-0.

