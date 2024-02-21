Andy Murray knocked out of Qatar Open after gruelling encounter with 18-year-old Jakub Mensik

Andy Murray was knocked out of the Qatar Open by 18-year-old Jakub Mensik after being edged out 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) in a remarkable second-round match in Doha.

Down a double-break at 5-2 in the third set, Murray twice broke Mensik when the Czech was serving for the match, but the teenager composed himself to emerge victorious in the deciding tie-break.

It was a fitting finale to a match that swung wildly back and forth between the two players. Murray had earlier battled back from the disappointment of wasting two set points in the opening breaker to take the second.

At one point in the second set, an increasingly agitated Murray appeared to yelled out, "this game is not for me anymore", when losing a break-point opportunity on the Mensik serve after a net cord went against him.

The 36-year-old recovered from that setback to claim the second-set tie-break with relative comfort, but his serve was immediately broken to start the third set after seemingly rolling his right ankle on the very first point.

Mensik then earned what appeared to be a crucial double-break in the seventh game of the decider, only for the youngster to blow back-to-back opportunities to serve for the match.

Back in the familiar surroundings of a tie-break, though, Mensik did eventually wrap up the most memorable of victories over the three-time Grand Slam champion to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Earlier, after his serve was broken in the third game of the match, Murray hung in there and eventually broke Mensik back when the Czech was serving for the first set.

In a sloppy breaker played out in blustery conditions, Murray secured himself two set points at 6-4 up but he missed a golden opportunity with the first of them as he sent a simple backhand volley into the net.

It was the first of four-straight points to go Mensik's way to see him take take the opening set over a visibly frustrated Murray.

The second set stayed with serve but, at 5-5, Murray had the chance to potentially avoid another breaker as he led 30-40 on the Mensik serve, only for a lucky break at the net to go his opponent's way.

Murray regrouped and played arguably his best tennis of the match in his subsequent service game and in claiming the second-set tie-break, but it seemingly sapped the remaining reserves of energy from the former British No 1.

An injury scare to his right ankle to start the third set would not have helped matters, though Murray was fine to continue, albeit with his serve immediately broken.

He again battled back from the brink to level things up at 5-5 after having trailed 5-2, but Mensik held his nerve in the deciding breaker, ending Murray's tournament.

