US Open boys singles champion Joao Fonseca becomes first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match

Joao Fonseca became the first player born in 2006 to win an ATP tour-level match when the 17-year-old Brazilian beat seventh-seeded Arthur Fils at the Rio Open.

The teenager defeated No 36-ranked Frenchman, earning break points in six of Fils' eight service games and breaking four times during his commanding 6-0 6-4 win.

Fonseca celebrated his win in front of raucous fans in Rio de Janeiro before falling to the clay court in tears to celebrate.

Players born in 2005 or later to win a match on Tour

Joao Fonseca (2006)



Jakub Mensik (2005)



Dino Prizmic (2005)



Juncheng Shang (2005)



"This is where I belong. I want to be in these huge stadiums," said Fonseca, who won the US Open boys singles title last year. "Now it is all about focusing on the process."

The Brazilian, currently ranked No 655, is expected to jump about 200 positions after beating Fils.

Fonseca said he is yet to decide whether he will play tennis for an American university later this year.

"For now I am very focused on the pro tour, I want to get to the top," he said. "That is going to be a personal decision with my family, I won't make it public now,"

His opponent in the round of 16 will be Christian Garin of Chile.

"The match against Garin will be another tough one, but I think I'm prepared," Fonseca said in his post-match press conference.

"I'm at home and have my family and friends here to support me so hopefully I'll try to enjoy the moment and let's see what happens."

