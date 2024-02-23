Iga Swiatek stunned by Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships semi-finals

World No 1 Iga Swiatek saw her seven-match winning streak snapped by qualifier Anna Kalinskaya in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Friday.

Kalinskaya earned her third win over a top-10 player wins in as many days, having already knocked out Jelena Ostapenko and Coco Gauff, with a straight-sets victory over tournament favourite Swiatek.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Live Tennis Saturday 24th February 3:00pm

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

From 2-4 down, Kalinskaya reeled off four games to clinch the opening set and with the top seed venting her frustration at the start of the next.

Kalinskaya, the world No 40, squandered two match points at 5-2 with the four-time Grand Slam champion breaking before holding.

But Australian Open quarter-finalist Kalinskaya held her nerve to continue her incredible run to reach the Dubai final.

"She's a great player," Kalinskaya said after her upset win. "I know if I don't stay calm and aggressive she's gonna destroy me.

"That was the plan. To stay aggressive... move her a lot. She's unbelievable. I'm happy I had the chance to play against her. I'm sure we'll play a lot in the future."

Image: Jasmine Paolini reached the first WTA 1000 final of her career on Friday

She will next face Jasmine Paolini in Saturday's final after the Italian staved off six set points to reach the first WTA 1000 final of her career with a 6-2 7-6 (8-6) victory against Sorana Cirstea.

Paolini, the world No 26, booked her spot in her first WTA Tour final since Monastir last October and first above WTA 250 level.

Dynamite

Jasmine Paolini is the second Italian women’s player to make the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships after Sara Errani made it to the final in 2013 and 2016



"I gave you a little bit of drama at the end," said Paolini, who held her first match point at 5-4 in the second set, and saved five of the six set points she faced before converting her second match point in the tie-break.

The 28-year-old becomes the fifth Italian woman to reach a final at WTA 1000 level or over, following Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, Flavia Pennetta and Camila Giorgi.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jasmine Paolini's victory against Sorana Cirstea

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kalinskaya and Paolini have split their two previous meetings, and they'll be playing for the second time in four weeks after the 25-year-old Russian won their fourth-round encounter at the Australian Open.

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership