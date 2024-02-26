Judge at City of London Magistrates Court said of three Just Stop Oil protesters at Wimbledon: "I find as a fact that each of them intended to cause disruption to the tennis and as a result they did cause some disruption on that day"; He added he "found it a fact" too they were trespassing

Just Stop Oil: Three protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon matches

Katie Boulter looked on as ground staff cleared confetti from Court 18 after a Just Stop Oil protester invaded the court on day three of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches by throwing confetti and puzzle pieces.

Deborah Wilde, 69, Simon Milner-Edwards, 67, and William Ward, 66, were convicted at City of London Magistrates' Court.

All three accepted they climbed over a barrier and threw tinsel and jigsaw puzzle pieces over the court during The Championships, the world's oldest tennis tournament, the court heard on Monday.

They had denied the protest on July 5, 2023 at Court 18 amounted to aggravated trespass.

Wilde and Ward were each given a six-month conditional discharge, and Milner-Edwards received an 18-month conditional discharge.

Image: A Just Stop Oil protester was carried off Court 18 after throwing confetti onto the grass

The judge said: "Firstly, I want to thank all of the defendants for the way they've conducted themselves, all of you will have been very stressed."

He said it was "not in dispute" each defendant "sprinkled some confetti or tinsel and some jigsaw pieces on to that playing field" and said he "found it a fact" they were trespassing.

He accepted the three protesters waited for a break in play, but added: "Nevertheless, I find as a fact each of them intended to cause disruption to the tennis and as a result they did cause some disruption on that day."

The court had heard earlier on Monday that Wilde and Milner-Edwards entered Court 18 at about 2.10pm on July 5 2023, during a match between Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro.

Bodycam footage played to the court showed them wearing Just Stop Oil t-shirts.

Giving evidence in the trial, Michelle Dite, operations director at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), which runs Wimbledon, said Wilde and Milner-Edwards threw "around 1,000" puzzle pieces from a jigsaw that had been bought at the Wimbledon grounds, as well as confetti.

When she arrived the scene looked "very unsettling" and the players appeared "very frustrated, probably quite intimidated", she said.

She added: "There (was) glitter, flutter-fetti - orange - and jigsaw puzzle pieces that have been spread around different parts of the court, either side of the net."

Wilde and Milner-Edwards were arrested at 2.16pm and, about two hours later, Ward, also captured on bodycam footage wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt, went on to the same court.

Miss Dite said Ward's protest was met with louder "boos" from the crowd, many of whom had witnessed the first incident.

That year AELTC spent "hundreds of thousands of pounds" to manage potential protests after Just Stop Oil demonstrated at the World Snooker Championships and Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, she said.

Court 18 is a show court, where many top seeds play in front of "a few hundred" people and there is extensive video coverage, Miss Dite said.