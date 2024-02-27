ATP Tour: Jack Draper beats Tommy Paul at Mexico Open as Dan Evans loses in first round to Ben Shelton

Jack Draper avenged his Australian Open defeat to Tommy Paul to book a place in the last 16 of the Mexican Open, as fellow Brit Dan Evans made an early exit.

The British No 3 raced through the first set against the seventh seed in the ATP 500 event, winning 6-0 in just over half an hour.

Paul, who beat Draper in the second round in Melbourne after losing their two previous meetings, proved a stiffer proposition in the second set.

Image: Jack Draper is through to the second round in Mexico

Games remained on serve until Draper cashed in on his second break point to win 6-4, with the Brit needing just 86 minutes to book his place in the second round.

Draper will now face Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who came back from a set down to defeat Portugal's Nuno Borges 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Evans beaten by Shelton

Evans could not capitalise on a fast start as he went down 6-2 5-7 6-7 to world No 17 Ben Shelton.

The British No 2 won the first set 6-2 but dropped the second, as the American converted his first break point of the match to claim the set.

Evans saved three match points from 0-40 down on his serve in the deciding set and immediately broke Shelton to lead 6-5.

But he was pegged back and, after saving a fourth match point in the tie-break, eventually went down 7-5.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Dan is a guy that I know well, we have a lot of banter in the locker room and [he is a] guy whose game presents a lot of challenges," Shelton said. "So to be able to come out of this first match here in Acapulco with a win after losing the first set is a big accomplishment for me."

How to watch tennis on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership