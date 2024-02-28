ATP Tour: Top seed Alexander Zverev knocked out by fellow German Daniel Altmaier in first round at Mexican Open

Top seed Alexander Zverev has been knocked out in the first round of the Mexican Open by fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

Zverev, the world No 6, lost 6-3 3-6 6-3 in just under two and half hours to his countryman, who is ranked 57th in the world.

Second seed Holger Rune eased into round two with a 6-2 6-3 win over Michael Mmoh but Jordan Thompson, the winner of last week's Los Cabos Open as he claimed his first ATP Tour title, joined Zverev in being eliminated.

Thompson was beaten 6-3 5-7 6-4 by American Aleksandar Kovacevic, who has now advanced into a second-round meeting with Rune.

Fifth seed Stafanos Tsitsipas also progressed, overcoming Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-4, while there were wins, too, for Casper Ruud and Frances Tiafoe, over Christopher Eubanks and Max Purcell respectively.

Great Britain's Jack Draper, who defeated seventh seed Tommy Paul in the first round, plays Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Thursday.

Wozniacki knocked out in San Diego after Blinkova comeback

In the women's event in San Diego, former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki lost 1-6 6-4 6-1 to Anna Blinkova having been a set and a break up.

Wozniacki, playing for the first time since the Australian Open, won eight of the first nine games but Blinkova then rallied as she completed another stunning comeback.

At the Australian Open, Blinkova saved six match points before going on to beat world No 4 Elena Rybakina 6-4 4-6 7-6 (22-20) in the longest tiebreak in Grand Slam history.

Image: Wozniacki was a set and a break up before Blinkova stormed back

The Russian said after beating Wozniacki: "It's never too late to come back. I was thinking positively and fighting for every point.

"I was telling myself, you put all the balls in the court as much as you can, and I started to find my shots. I started to find the control."

