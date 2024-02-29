Katie Boulter edges past second seed Beatriz Maia to reach San Diego Open quarters

Katie Boulter came back from a set down to beat second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6 6-3 6-4 and claim her place in the last eight at the San Diego Open, her first WTA 500 quarter-final.

The British No 1 had three break points midway through the first set, only for the Brazilian world No 13 to fight back and take her only break point of the first set.

Roles were reversed in the second set as Boulter claimed the only break before racing into a 5-1 lead in the deciding set.

Maia broke back and cut the deficit to a single game, but Boulter made no mistake serving for the match a second time to seal her first quarter-final at WTA 500 level.

The Brit beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-3 6-1 in the previous round of the San Diego tournament on Monday clinching six of the eight break point opportunities she carved out at Barnes Stadium.

Boulter also reached the last 16 of her previous tournament in Linz at the start of this month, including a straight-sets win over Italy's Jasmine Paolini.

The Brit will meet the winner of the match between No 7 seed Croat Donna Vekic and Canadian qualifier Marina Stakusic in the next round.

