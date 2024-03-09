BNP Paribas Open: Iga Swiatek and Angelique Kerber progress as Elena Rybakina withdraws through illness

World No 1 Iga Swiatek blasted American Danielle Collins 6-3 6-0, while defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells due to illness.

Swiatek edged Collins in an epic at the Australian Open and the familiar foes appeared primed for another blockbuster when they were on serve with the Pole leading 4-3 in the first set.

But Swiatek raised her level from there, breaking to love for 5-3 and winning the final nine games to advance at the tournament she won in 2022.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I started to make a few less mistakes, which gave Danielle a chance to make a few more," Swiatek said.

"It's a small difference but at the end, I was ready to play well in those important moments, on break points and stuff like that. I'm happy I kept my focus and stayed with my game, no matter what Danielle was doing on the other side of the net."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Angelique Kerber upset 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round to land her biggest win in three years with an impressive 5-7 6-3 6-3 victory over hard-hitting Latvian Ostapenko.

The German, who returned to the tour in January after 18 months on maternity leave, fired an unreturnable serve on match point to seal her first win over a top 10 opponent since November 2021.

"This question I heard a lot, why I'm back and what gives me the motivation," the three-times Grand Slam champion said.

"For me, the biggest motivation is the love for the sport. I love to compete, being out there today as well, having this crowd, having the emotions, this gives me everything.

"Now, having my daughter on my side, it's even more inspiring for me to have her, and there's something bigger than tennis as well."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Caroline Wozniacki's comeback will head into the weekend after the former world No 1 and 2011 champion toppled Donna Vekic 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

"Donna is the best. I love Donna. We hang out all the time. We're neighbours in Monaco. We go out to dinners. We practice together. It's always tough to play a friend. I thought we played a really good match. One of us had to win. Sorry Donna, but I'm happy that it's me today," said 33-year-old Wozniacki.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fourth-seeded Rybakina, who was set to play her first match of the tournament against Nadia Podoroska of Argentina, withdrew on Friday afternoon due to illness.

"It is with great sadness I must announce, I will not be able to participate at this years' Indian Wells tournament due to gastrointestinal issues," Rybakina said in a statement. "Those close to me know how much this tournament means to me and how much I wanted to come back and defend my title.

"I would like to thank all the fans who come out here to support me and I am sorry they will not get a chance to see me play this year. Now I will rest and recover so I can come out and play and compete for my fans to the best of my abilities once again."

She was replaced in the singles draw by lucky loser Kayla Day.

Rybakina joins a list of last minute withdrawals from the tournament including 2021 champion Paula Badosa, who pulled out on Thursday due to an ongoing back injury.

Three-time champion Rafa Nadal withdrew on the eve of his first round match on Wednesday saying he was not ready to compete at the highest level.

Brits in action on Saturday

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Emma Raducanu says she appreciated the support of the American crowd during her comfortable first-round win over Rebeka Masarova at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu returns to action when the former US Open champion takes on 30th seed Dayana Yastremska at 7pm on Court 3 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

British No 1 and 2021 champion Cameron Norrie faces world No 55 Lorenzo Sonego at the same time over on Court 4.

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.