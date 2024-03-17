Miami Open: Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray and Simona Halep all in action on Sky

Everything you need to know about the Miami Open as Daniil Medvedev bids to retain men's title but no Petra Kvitova after announcing she's due to give birth later this year; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Sunday 17 March 2024 17:34, UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Miami Open, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.
Live coverage of the Miami Open begins on Tuesday from 3pm UK time - live on Sky Sports Tennis - and will feature world No 1 Iga Swiatek on the women's side and 2023 champion Daniil Medvedev on the men's.
Medvedev and Swiatek will headline the field, but one player who will not be heading to Florida is six-time champion Novak Djokovic.
He has played just three times this year - representing Serbia in the United Cup, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open, and falling in just the third round of Indian Wells.
"At this stage of my career, I'm balancing my private and professional schedule," Djokovic posted on X. "I'm sorry that I won't experience some of the best and most passionate fans in the world."
The 24-time Grand Slam champion suffered a shock third-round loss to 123rd-ranked Italian Luka Nardi at Indian Wells.
Plenty of eyes will be on Romanian former world No 1 Simona Halep, who will make her first competitive appearance since winning an appeal over a doping suspension.
The 2023 women's champion Petra Kvitova won't play after announcing recently that she's due to give birth later this year.
Two-time champion Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans lead the British men in the field, backed up by WTA San Diego champion Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu, who continues her comeback to the WTA tour.
Heather Watson and Harriet Dart will attempt to make the main draw as they go through the qualifying route, while Jodie Burrage and Liam Broady have been ruled out of the tournament because of injury.
Tuesday, March 19 - Women's singles first round
Wednesday, March 20 - Men's and women's singles first round
Thursday, March 21 - Women's singles second round, men's singles first round
Friday, March 22 - Men's and women's singles second round
Saturday, March 23 - Women's singles third round, men's singles second round
Sunday, March 24 - Men's and women's singles third round
Monday, March 25 - Women's singles fourth round, men's singles third round
Tuesday, March 26 - Women's singles quarter-finals, men's singles fourth round
Wednesday, March 27 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals
Thursday, March 28 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's singles quarter-finals
Friday, March 29 - Men's singles semi-finals
Saturday, March 30 - Women's singles final
Sunday, March 31 - Men's singles final
After 32 years at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, the tournament made its debut at Hard Rock Stadium - home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins - in 2019.
Sky Sports is the new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.
Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.
Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.
For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!
Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - No contract, cancel anytime.