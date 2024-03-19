Miami Open: Simona Halep beaten on return from doping ban despite strong start against Paula Badosa

Simona Halep was beaten on her return from a doping ban, going down in three sets to Paula Badosa at the Miami Open.

The Romanian, a two-time grand slam winner who spent 64 weeks as world No 1, was playing her first match since the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced her suspension from four years to nine months.

Halep looked like she had never been away as she raced away with the first set in just 38 minutes.

But Badosa, herself a former world No 2, dug in to win 1-6 6-4 6-3.

More to follow...

