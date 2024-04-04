Dan Evans defeated by Roberto Carballes Baena in early exit at Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh

Dan Evans suffered a disappointing second-round defeat to Roberto Carballes Baena at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakesh.

Evans, seeded No 3 for his first tournament of the clay-court season, went down in straight sets 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to defending champion Carballes Baena.

Evans has now lost all three of his meetings with the Spaniard, including at the semi-final stage in Morocco last year.

It's now just three wins in 10 matches for the 33-year-old Brit in what has been a disappointing start to the season.

Evans is yet to win back-to-back matches on tour in 2024, losing in the first round and second round respectively at the recent ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.

Down a set and a break early in the second, Evans tied things back up at 3-3 with a break of his own and saved as many as six further break point chances for Carballes Baena in the ninth game.

Evans managed to take his opponent to a tie-break as he tried to force a deciding third set but failed to win a single point on serve in the breaker as he lost it 7-3 to be dumped out of the tournament.

Carballes Baena advances to the quarter-finals with his victory and will face American Nicolas Moreno de Alboran after he defeated David Goffin 6-3 6-4.

The clay-court season continues with the Monte Carlo Masters next week - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am, Monday - one of the biggest tournaments in the lead up to the second Grand Slam of the season, the French Open, which starts on May 20.

