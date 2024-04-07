Ben Shelton beats Frances Tiafoe in US Men’s Clay Court Championship final to win title his father once held

Ben Shelton beat Frances Tiafoe in the final of the US Men’s Clay Court Championship.

Tiafoe was the defending champion but Shelton eventually overcame him in three sets.

Shelton won the first 7-5 but Tiafoe responded in the second. Soon he found opportunities to break and he brought himself back into the match, taking the second 6-4.

Image: Ben Shelton reaches for a return

Shelton brought his booming serve to bear at the start of the deciding set and claimed a break in the fourth game to put himself in a commanding position.

He kept up that momentum and made sure of the final set 6-3. Overall he hit 11 aces and won 83 per cent of his first-serve points

The 21-year-old Shelton became the youngest champion at the tournament since a 19-year-old Andy Roddick in 2002.

It was also a personal milestone for Shelton, he was following in his father's footsteps to win this title.

"My dad won this tournament in 1992, he had that one up on me and I had to get one back on him today," he said afterwards with a grin.

"Thanks for being a trailblazer showing me the way and I appreciate everyone out there who's watching me."

Image: Frances Tiafoe was the defending tournament champion

Berrettini wins first Tour title since 2022

2021 Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini secured his first ATP Tour title since 2022 at the Grand Prix Hassan II. He sealed the championship with a 7-5 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena.

"It's been a tough past couple of years I would say," Berrettini said afterwards. "Thanks to [my team] I was able to overcome all the tough moments. My body wasn't allowing me to play, so it's thanks to them that I am here [and] all the people that made my comeback possible.

"People that were with me all the times when I was sad and injured, and I didn't think I could make it, so thank you very much."

Hurkacz in form for Draper clash

Poland's Hubert Hurkacz won the Estoril Open when he beat Pedro Martinez in straight sets, 6-3 6-4, finishing the match with an ace to take his first title of 2024 and his first on clay.

Martinez had been in form as well, beating Casper Ruud in the semi-final.

"I'm so happy with my performance today," Hurkacz said after the final. "I'm proud that I found my serve and that definitely helped me a lot.

"Pedro is such a great competitor," he continued. "I needed to play really great tennis to compete with him and fortunately I did it."

Next Hurkacz will play Britain's Jack Draper in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters.

