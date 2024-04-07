Danielle Collins wins second consecutive title at Charleston Open, crushing Daria Kasatkina in final

Danielle Collins dominated Daria Kasatkina in the final to win the Charleston Open.

The American ran away with the match, taking it 6-2 6-1.

Even though in January, Collins, 30, announced her intention to retire at the end of the season, she is now on the best run of her career.

Image: The Charleston Open was Collins' second consecutive title win

Going into the final Collins had won 12 straight matches. Coming off a remarkable title victory at the Miami Open, she was going for her second tournament win in a row, in her 13th match in 19 days.

But the result never looked in doubt.

Collins took an early break in the first set and ran away with the contest from there.

She similarly broke early in the second set too, before storming into a 5-0 lead.

Kasatkina clawed a game back but could not deny Collins what, by this point, seemed inevitable.

Collins gave herself three match points in the last game. She didn't take the first but seized the second to win back-to-back titles.

Image: Collins has announced her impending retirement, but is on the best run of her career

Osorio inspired in Bogota

Spurred on by her home crowd Camila Osorio beat Marie Bouzkova 6-3 7-6 (7-5) to win the Copa Colsanitas in Bogota.

Osorio was fired up and, with Bouzkova double faulting under the pressure, a crucial break allowed the Colombian to serve for the championship. But in that decisive game Osorio surely felt the pressure too.

Bouzkova held off Osoiro on match point in an extraordinary rally and got a third break point in the game. She did not capitalise on that but eventually struck another winner to seize a fourth which she did convert, putting them through to a tie-break.

Osorio squandered a championship point with a double fault. But she returned Bouzkova's subsequent serve and came through a nail-biting rally to beat the top seed, win the tie-break and take the trophy.

