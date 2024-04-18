Emma Raducanu: Briton to face world No 1 Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart quarter-finals

Emma Raducanu set up a blockbuster meeting with world No 1 Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart after defeating Czech teenager Linda Noskova on Thursday.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, continued her stunning run of form after inspiring Great Britain to qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with a 3-1 win over France last weekend.

After dismantling former No 1 Angelique Kerber for three games on Wednesday, the Brit crushed 19-year-old Noskova 6-0 7-5 to reach the last eight where Pole Swiatek awaits in her biggest match since her comeback from double wrist and ankle surgery.

Raducanu on best run since US Open win

She has now won four consecutive matches - the most since winning the US Open in 2021



Moves up to 220th in the live WTA rankings and 57th in the WTA Race



On her performance, Raducanu said during her on-court interview with Andrea Petkovic: "I am not too surprised as I have been working really hard and I knew it was only a matter of time.

"I don't think this was my best, I still have a long way to go. I have been doing the right things every single day and things happen.

"After going through everything I went through after [winning the] US Open [in 2021], having eight months out after surgery, it gives you a different appreciation.

"There is nothing like playing in front of fans, playing good tennis, and building match by match."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu says she isn't surprised by how well she's playing, but says it isn't her best and is looking forward to facing Iga Swiatek

'I have nothing to lose against Swiatek'

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Her progress will face its toughest test when against the Polish world No 1, who is a master of the clay court, but the Briton knows she is not under any pressure.

The showdown between the Grand Slam champions will be a rematch of their 2022 Stuttgart quarter-final, which Swiatek won.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also defeated Raducanu 6-3 6-1 at Indian Wells last year to take a 2-0 lead in their head-to-head.

"We played two years ago here in the quarter-finals so it is exactly the same. I have come a long way since, matured a lot, and she has achieved so much," Raducanu continued.

"It is a match where I have nothing to lose. I can just swing and enjoy it. I am looking forward to it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raducanu struck this thunderous crosscourt backhand during her win

Tale of the Tape

Image: Iga Swiatek made a winning start to her Stuttgart title defence

Swiatek made a winning start to her Stuttgart title defence with a 6-3 6-4 win against Elise Mertens.

The 2022 and 2023 champion was making her first appearance on clay this season after a first-round bye - and the world No 1 proved too strong for Mertens, winning in an hour and 33 minutes.

"I'm really happy with the way I played. Elise was really good on defence. I'm happy with the way I handled it," said Swiatek.

"There's always pressure when you're favourite in every match. In Doha, it was hard to let the pressure go... in the past two years, it's never easy. I'm not taking anything for granted. Keep my focus, it's the only way."

On playing Raducanu, the Pole added: "Looks like she's getting her game back together."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Fourth seed Elena Rybakina reached the last eight with a hard-fought three-set win over Veronika Kudermetova, triumphing 7-6 (7-3) 1-6 6-4, and will now face Jasmine Paolini after the latter dumped out seventh seed Ons Jabeur 7-6 (10-8) 6-4.

Elsewhere, sixth seed Marketa Vondrousova defeated Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (7-5) 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, seeded second and third respectively, won their last 16-matches on Wednesday.

Sabalenka - who has lost in the final in Stuttgart in the last three seasons, first to Ashleigh Barty and then back-to-back to Swiatek - beat Paula Badosa and Gauff knocked out fellow American Sachia Vickery.

Eight of the top 10 ranked women are at the tournament, the main event in the first week of clay tournaments on the WTA Tour.

Image: How the draw looks in Stuttgart...

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else in 2024, including on its dedicated tennis channel, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, plus full coverage of the US Open exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches contract-free with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports App and skysports.com as well as via Sky Sports' social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...