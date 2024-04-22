Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka aim for their third titles live on Sky Sports Tennis

Everything you need to know about the Madrid Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka bid to retain their titles; watch over 80 tournaments a year, including the US Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Monday 22 April 2024 18:44, UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Madrid Open, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.
Live coverage of the Madrid Open starts on April 23, when the WTA and ATP combine for the first of two 1000-level events, in the run up to the French Open.
Britain's Harriet Dart will be aiming to qualify for the first round proper when she tackles Maria Timofeeva (not before 1pm BST).
Czech teenagers Brenda and Linda Fruhvirtova are both in action, as is China's Wang Xiyu, while there are a whole host of Americans playing, including Peyton Stearns, Elizabeth Mandlik and Sachia Vickery.
Former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin goes up against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Roberto Bautista Agut faces fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas with Thanasi Kokkinakis up against former US Open champion Dominic Thiem in the stand-out men's first-round matches.
The iconic Caja Magica (Magic Box) at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre has been the home of the tournament since 2009.
There are three courts all with retractable roofs and a total capacity of just over 17,000 seats (12,442 in Estadio Manolo Santana, 2923 in Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and 1772 Estadio 3).
The qualifying rounds will take place Monday April 22 and Tuesday April 23 with main draw action taking place from Tuesday April 23 for WTA matches, and Wednesday April 24 for the ATP.
The WTA final will take place on Saturday May 4, with the ATP singles final taking place on Sunday May 5.
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a 'three-peat' having won the title in 2022 and 2023. He defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 3-6 6-3, while reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated world No 1 Iga Swiatek by the same scoreline to win her second Madrid title in three years.
Changes being trialed at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open include:
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland-Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season...
Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else in 2024, including on its dedicated tennis channel, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, plus full coverage of the US Open exclusively live.
