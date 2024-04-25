Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz in action on Friday along with Brits Jack Draper and Katie Boulter

Everything you need to know about the Madrid Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka bid to retain their respective titles; Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also taking part in Spanish capital - watch live on Sky Sports
Thursday 25 April 2024 19:23, UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Madrid Open, which is live on Sky Sports from April 23 to May 5.
The WTA final will take place on Saturday May 4, with the ATP singles final taking place the following day.
Carlos Alcaraz is back from injury to try to win a third consecutive Madrid Open this week.
Alcaraz is competing in his first European clay-court event of the season after skipping Monte-Carlo and Barcelona because of a right arm injury.
The 20-year-old Spaniard begins his title defence against Alexander Shevchenko from 3pm BST - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
There's plenty of British interest too with world No 28 Katie Boulter taking on American Robin Montgomery from around 4pm, while Jack Draper returns to action having disposed of Thanasi Kokkinakis in three sets as the left-hander takes on Polish eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz from 3pm.
The iconic Caja Magica (Magic Box) at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre has been the home of the tournament since 2009.
There are three courts all with retractable roofs and a total capacity of just over 17,000 seats (12,442 in Estadio Manolo Santana, 2923 in Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and 1772 Estadio 3).
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a 'threepeat' having won the title in 2022 and 2023, beating Alexander Zverev in the final two years ago and then Jan-Lennard Struff last year.
Aryna Sabalenka defeated world No 1 Iga Swiatek in 2023 to win her second Madrid title in three years.
Changes being trialed at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open include:
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland-Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season...
Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else in 2024, including on its dedicated tennis channel, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, plus full coverage of the US Open exclusively live.
Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches contract-free with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.
Fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports App and skysports.com as well as via Sky Sports' social channels.
Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.
You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...