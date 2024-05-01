Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek in action on Thursday, live on Sky Sports

Here's everything you need to know about the Madrid Open, which is live on Sky Sports from April 23 to May 5.

The WTA final will take place on Saturday May 4, with the ATP singles final taking place the following day.

Who's in action on Thursday in Madrid?

We will know the final of the women's competition by the end of the day with world No 1 Iga Swiatek taking on Madison Keys not before 3pm (BST), while Elena Rybakina faces the winner of the match between second seed Aryna Sabalenka and 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva not before 8.30pm live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Felix Auger-Aliassime received a walkover to the men's singles semi-finals after his opponent Jannik Sinner pulled out of the tournament due to a hip injury but Daniil Medvedev is in action against Rafael Nadal's conqueror Jiri Lehecka not before 7pm.

Remaining Madrid Open schedule

Thursday May 2 - Women's singles semi-finals, Men's quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12pm

live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12pm Friday May 3 - Men's singles semi-finals, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12pm

live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12pm Saturday May 4 - Women's singles final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm

live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm Sunday May 5 - Men's singles final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm

Where is the Madrid Open being held?

Image: Room with a view! Welcome to the Caja Magica (Magic Box)

The iconic Caja Magica (Magic Box) at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre has been the home of the tournament since 2009.

There are three courts all with retractable roofs and a total capacity of just over 17,000 seats (12,442 in Estadio Manolo Santana, 2923 in Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and 1772 Estadio 3).

Who are the defending champions?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz is the defending Madrid Open men's singles champion

Carlos Alcaraz had been aiming for a 'threepeat' having won the title in 2022 and 2023, beating Alexander Zverev in the final two years ago and then Jan-Lennard Struff last year but his hopes were ended by Andrey Rublev this year.

Aryna Sabalenka defeated world No 1 Iga Swiatek in 2023 to win her second Madrid title in three years.

Innovative doubles trial kicks off in Madrid

Changes being trialled at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open include:

More Singles vs Doubles action. The 32-team draw will feature up to 16 slots reserved for teams entering via their singles ranking, creating an unprecedented number of matchups between the world's top doubles and singles players, and compelling new narratives for fans.

Streamlined schedule over five days (Tuesday to Saturday) during Week Two of the tournament, providing a simpler and sharper schedule for fans and players.

Reduced shot clock to accelerate the pace of play and minimise downtime during matches. Time between points will be reduced to 15 seconds following rallies shorter than four shots (four or more shots = 25 seconds).

Quicker changeovers with fewer sit-downs to accelerate the pace of play.

Free fan movement in the arena during play, adding convenience to the on-site experience.

