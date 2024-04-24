Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek in action on Thursday, along with Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff

Everything you need to know about the Madrid Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka bid to retain their respective titles; Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff are also in action - watch live on Sky Sports
Wednesday 24 April 2024 18:27, UK
Here's everything you need to know about the Madrid Open, which is live on Sky Sports from April 23 to May 5.
The WTA final will take place on Saturday May 4, with the ATP singles final taking place the following day.
Rafael Nadal has said he is far from being in top form and that he is only playing against American Darwin Blanch in the first round on Thursday as a personal sacrifice.
The 22-time Grand Slam winner is a record five-time champion in Madrid, with his last title in the Spanish capital coming in 2017. He is scheduled to play on Thursday against 16-year-old Blanch from 4pm BST - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Blanch, who was born in 2007, is ranked 1,028th in the world and is without a tour or challenger win in his career. He was recently playing third tier ITF tennis before receiving a main draw wild card to Madrid.
The age gap of 21 years and 117 days will be the biggest between two opponents in an ATP Masters 1000 match, surpassing the 19 years and 204 days between Richard Gasquet and Martin Landaluce in Madrid last year - since the format's introduction in 1990.
Naomi Osaka is back in action against Liudmila Samsonova from 11.30am, with Coco Gauff playing Arantxa Rus straight after.
World No 1 Iga Swiatek opens her campaign against Wang Xiyu from 6pm.
The iconic Caja Magica (Magic Box) at the Manzanares Park Tennis Centre has been the home of the tournament since 2009.
There are three courts all with retractable roofs and a total capacity of just over 17,000 seats (12,442 in Estadio Manolo Santana, 2923 in Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and 1772 Estadio 3).
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a 'threepeat' having won the title in 2022 and 2023, beating Alexander Zverev in the final two years ago and then Jan-Lennard Struff last year.
Aryna Sabalenka defeated world No 1 Iga Swiatek in 2023 to win her second Madrid title in three years.
Changes being trialed at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open include:
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland-Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season...
