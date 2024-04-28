Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz into fourth round with straight-sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild

Carlos Alcaraz next faces 23rd-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in a repeat of last year's final which the 20-year-old Spaniard won 6-4 3-6 6-3; watch continued coverage of the Madrid Open live on Sky Sports
Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the fourth round of the Mutua Madrid Open with a straight-sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild, the second seed triumphing 6-3 6-3.
Alcaraz rattled off 10 games in a row at one stage in the match. From 3-2 down, on serve, the Spaniard swiftly claimed the first set and opened up a 5-0 lead in the second with a double break.
There would be a late wobble from the two-time defending champion, however, with Seyboth Wild himself claiming three games in a row - the unseeded Brazilian breaking Alcaraz for the first time when serving for the match.
Alcaraz would not let the opportunity slip second time around though, the 20-year-old clinching a comfortable victory in 75 minutes.
The two-time Grand Slam champion next faces 23rd-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in a repeat of last year's final in Madrid which he won 6-4 3-6 6-3.
Elsewhere in the men's singles draw, Andrey Rublev also booked his place in the fourth round with a 7-6 (12-10) 6-4 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
There he will meet 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor after he upset Holger Rune earlier on Saturday, defeating the Danish youngster 6-4 4-6 6-3.
In the third round of the women's singles, fourth seed Elena Rybakina breezed past Mayar Sherif in straight sets, winning 6-1 6-4.
But reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova is out, the seventh seed upset by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, losing out 7-5 6-1 to the supremely talented teenager.
