Mutua Madrid Open: Andrey Rublev overcomes virus to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in thriller

From being defaulted in Dubai to losing four consecutive matches to now winning his second Masters 1000 title, Andrey Rublev captures Madrid Open title; you can watch the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rom exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from Tuesday at 10am
Sunday 5 May 2024 21:49, UK
Andrey Rublev battled a virus and Felix Auger-Aliassime to capture his second Masters 1000 title at the Mutua Madrid Open, with a thrilling 4-6 7-5 7-5 comeback victory.
The 26-year-old, who triumphed in Monte-Carlo in 2023, arrived in the Spanish capital off the back of a four-match losing streak.
However, the seventh seed played close to his best to reach the final and then dug deep in the title match to earn the biggest win of his year after two hours and 47 minutes.
Rublev told Sky Sports Tennis: "At the beginning of the week, starting on the weekend I had I don't know what exactly it is. Tomorrow we go to the hospital to check.
"It was a virus or something that blocked my throat and the first couple of days it was burning so I had to eat baby food.
"Then, when I got better my throat started to get inflamed and nothing helped.
"Doctors were able to help to get me on court and then I got inflammation in my finger and on my feet and I could not put my feet inside my shoes so they were giving me an anaesthetic to get my feet in. It was a fairy-tale week.
"I'm usually so negative about myself but for the first time I'm proud of myself."
Rublev, who defeated second seed Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals before he battled past Taylor Fritz to reach the final, had the worst possible start when he was broken to love in the first game of the match with two double faults and the Russian quickly found himself 4-1 down as Auger-Aliassime fired several winners.
The seventh seed fought back and managed to break Auger-Aliassime but the Canadian was well in control by then, serving well to make optimal use of his strong forehand before sealing the opening set on serve with a resounding winner at the net.
But Rublev, who had eliminated second seed and home favourite Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals, was far more aggressive with his shot-making in the second set which went with serve.
The Russian also found his range on his first serve and constantly put Auger-Aliassime on the backfoot before clinching the decisive break when he was up 6-5 to force a decider.
It was a case of deja vu in the final set too which went with serve until Rublev broke again at 6-5.
Auger-Aliassime was under pressure as he served to stay in the contest but he made two double faults, the second handing the title to Rublev in an anti-climactic end to the final.
"I'm in absolute disbelief. I don't know how he's managed to hide that because there's been no talk of that," Anne Keothavong told Sky Sports Tennis.
"We've been in the players lounge chatting to people and no-one was letting on. He's managed to hide that incredibly well."
Colin Fleming said: "That's truly remarkable and not often you get a top player being that honest.
"I mean eating baby food and winning a Masters 1000. That's got to be a first, hasn't it?
"If you keep your mind tough, your body will follow."
