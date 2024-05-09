Italian Open: Katie Boulter suffers shock early Rome exit to qualifier Rebecca Sramkova

Britain's Katie Boulter suffered a shock early exit at the Italian Open, losing 6-4 7-6 to Slovakian qualifier Rebecca Sramkova in Rome.

Boulter entered the tournament in the Italian capital seeded at 26, giving her a bye to the second round, but she fell at the first hurdle to Sramkova.

The first set saw the impressive Sramkova break the Brit twice early, and though Boulter broke back once, the 27-year-old kept her composure to serve out at 6-4.

A topsy-turvy second set saw Sramkova break Boulter early again, only for the Brit to break her opponent back twice in response, putting her in a position to serve for the set at 5-4 and take the match to a third set decider.

Sramkova broke Boulter in that crucial game, however, with the second set going on to an epic tiebreak, during which Sramkova forced three match points at different times, eventually clinching the win 10-8 in the tiebreak.

Image: Qualifier Sramkova progressed to the third round in Rome after an impressively powerful display

Meanwhile, world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka came from a set down to hold off American qualifier Katie Volynets to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 in the second round.

Elsewhere, American Sofia Kenin earned a hard-fought win over one of the crowd favorites, Ons Jabeur. Down a break in the third set, Kenin came back to win 7-5 2-6 6-4.

Ahead of her first-round match scheduled for Friday, defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew, citing illness.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome (ATP and WTA Masters 1000) - May 7-19

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else in 2024, including on its dedicated tennis channel, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, plus full coverage of the US Open exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches contract-free with a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

Fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports App and skysports.com as well as via Sky Sports' social channels.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.