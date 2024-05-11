Italian Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Yulia Putintseva to set up last-16 meeting with Angelique Kerber in Rome

World No 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak and reached the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia by despatching Yulia Putintseva in straight sets in Rome.

Swiatek need one hour and 46 minutes to see off her opponent 6-3 6-4 on Saturday, coming back from 4-1 down in the second set to win five consecutive matches and reach the last 16.

The Pole took the first set and despite trailing her opponent 4-1 in the second set, she won five games in succession to extend her winning streak to eight matches and set up a meeting with Germany's Angelique Kerber in the next round.

Unbeatable on clay

With victory over Yulia Putintseva in Rome, Iga Swiatek has become the first player to claim 25 consecutive WTA match wins on clay against opponents ranked outside the top 10 since Serena Williams in 2016



Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I needed to get my focus together," Swiatek said. "I know that I can play good tennis because I did it in the first set. I just wanted to come back to being solid and really work for the points because she's really changing the rhythm, so it's not easy to play against her."

Having won the Madrid Open last week, Swiatek is attempting to become the first woman to win the 'dirt double' since Serena Williams in 2013. She's already a two-time Rome champion and has described Rafael Nadal as a role model.

"He's a huge inspiration," Swiatek said. "He's basically the only idol I ever had in my life. So it's great that he's back to play some tennis."

Former three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to set up a blockbuster meeting with Swiatek on Monday.

Image: Naomi Osaka collected her biggest career clay-court win for a second consecutive match, beating 10th seed Daria Kasatkina

Elsewhere, former world No 1 Naomi Osaka, who is yet to drop a set, is also through to the next round after she saw off Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-3.

Paula Badosa rallied past Diana Shnaider 5-7 6-4 6-4 to reach the fourth round at a WTA 1000 event for the first time since her quarter-final appearance in Rome last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Osaka's impressive win against Kasatkina

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight title on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book now.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.