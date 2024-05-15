Italian Open Tennis: Draws, dates, Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka in action - where are Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray?

All you need to know about the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome including draws, dates and why Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray aren't featuring...

Who is in action in Rome on Wednesday?

Wednesday features more women's Italian Open quarter-finals live on Sky Sports, with Jelena Ostapenko taking on second seed Aryna Sabalenka at midday and Victoria Azarenka playing Danielle Collins (not before 6pm)

On the men's side of the draw, Alejandro Tabilo meets Zhang Zhizhen (2pm) and Alexander Zverev faces Taylor Fritz (7.30pm).

You can keep track here of all the latest scores.

Why are British pair Murray and Raducanu not playing?

British pair Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are not taking part in the Italian capital this year.

Murray has been practising on clay as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury and will return at next week's ATP Challenger Tour in Bordeaux before playing at the Geneva Open, indicating he is planning on playing in the French Open later this month.

The 36-year-old, who is expected to retire at some point this season, has been sidelined since late March after damaging ankle ligaments in a third-round match against Tomas Machac at the Miami Open.

Raducanu's current plans are to compete in Strasbourg, but she is also entered into qualifying for the French Open unless she receives a wild card into the main draw.

In the men's draw, home favourite Jannik Sinner (hip), Carlos Alcaraz (forearm) are also absent due to injury, while defending women's champion Elina Rybakina withdrew due to illness.

What is the Italian Open?

Image: Daniil Medvedev defeated Holger Rune to win the Italian Open last year

The third clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the season sees the world's best players compete at the tournament, held at the iconic Foro Italico in Rome.

World No 1 Novak Djokovic returned to action in preparation for the French Open, with 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal hoping to continue building up to Roland Garros at the tournament where he is a 14-time champion, but both have made early exits.

As with the Madrid Open, the 32 seeds at the Italian Open received a first-round bye, so entered the tournament in the second round.

Play will start at 10am UK time every day until Thursday, May 16 when it begins at midday. There will be evening sessions starting at 6pm each day until finals weekend, when play starts at midday on both days.

The finals will be held on the weekend of May 18.

Who are the defending Italian Open champions?

Image: Elena Rybakina will be defending the women's singles title at Foro Italico

Medvedev won the 2023 singles title, his first clay-court trophy, with a 7-5 7-5 victory against Holger Rune.

Rybakina won the second WTA 1000 title of her career last year, defeating Anhelina Kalinina in the final 6-4 1-0 ret. Kalinina retired in the final with a left thigh injury.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-26

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500 with Emma Raducanu in action) - May 20-26

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-26

