Italian Open Tennis: Stefanos Tsitsipas looks to make men's semi-finals on Thursday, live on Sky Sports

Watch live on Sky Sports Tennis on Thursday as Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff play in the first women's semi-final before Aryna Sabalanka and Danielle Collins contest the second; Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to reach men's semi-finals as he plays Nicolas Jarry
Wednesday 15 May 2024 23:36, UK
All you need to know as the Italian Open continues...
It is women's semi-finals day as world No 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff (not before 2pm) before Aryna Sabalenka battles Danielle Collins (not before 7.30pm).
In the men's draw, the last two quarter-finals will be staged as Hubert Hurkacz meets Tommy Paul (12pm) and Stefanos Tsitsipas then plays Nicolas Jarry (not before 6pm).
The third clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event of the season sees the players compete at the iconic Foro Italico in Rome.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic and 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal made early exits as their preparation for the French Open at Roland Garros later this month took a hit.
Play begins at midday UK time for the rest of the tournament, with evening sessions on Thursday and Friday.
The finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday, with play to commence at 12pm on both days.
Daniil Medvedev won the 2023 singles title, his first clay-court trophy, with victory over Holger Rune, while Elena Rybakina won the second WTA 1000 title of her career, defeating Anhelina Kalinina.
In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.
