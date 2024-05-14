Andy Murray: Former world No 1 enters Surbiton Trophy as part of Wimbledon preparation

Andy Murray enters Surbiton Trophy at the start of June as part of his Wimbledon preparations; you can watch the conclusion to the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Andy Murray has entered the Surbiton Trophy next month as part of his Wimbledon preparations, avoiding the need to take a wild card for the event, which he is not planning on playing as things stand.
The Scot defeated Jurij Rodionov in the final of the second-tier Challenger Tour event last June and he could kick off his grass-court season at the tournament beginning on June 3.
The Surbiton Trophy coincides with the second week of the French Open, which Murray is set to play in for the first time since 2020, indicating he is not anticipating a long stay in Paris.
Murray, who turns 37 on Wednesday, is expected to retire at some point this season and getting as much grass-court preparation as possible ahead of a final tilt at Wimbledon will be the priority.
He will play in the ATP Tour event in Stuttgart the following week rather than defending his Challenger title in Nottingham before heading to Queen's Club.
A serious ankle injury suffered at the Miami Open in March has derailed Murray's swansong but he is returning to action this week at the Challenger event on clay in Bordeaux.
Even in his final months on tour, he is not afraid to make big changes, and this week is trialling a Yonex racket having played with Head throughout his career so far.
