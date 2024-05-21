World No 1 Novak Djokovic faces Andy Murray's conqueror Yannick Hanfmann at Geneva Open

World No 1 Novak Djokovic returns to action in the second round of this week's Geneva Open when he takes on German Yannick Hanfmann on Wednesday not before 5pm UK time.

Djokovic suffered an unexpected loss to 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in the third round of the Internazionali d'Italia in Rome and left the Serbian looking for more games on clay before defending his title at Roland Garros.

He will try to get back on track in Geneva, where he is making his tournament debut.

Djokovic's road to the title in Geneva

R1: Bye



R2: Hanfmann



QF: Griekspoor (6)



SF: Fritz (3)



F: Ruud (2)



Djokovic's other clay event this season at Monte Carlo ended in a loss to Casper Ruud in the semi-finals.

The seventh-ranked Ruud will seek a third Geneva title after wins in 2021 and 2022.

Djokovic last played a tournament in Switzerland in October 2011, losing in Basel to Kei Nishikori in the semi-finals of Roger Federer's hometown event.

The 37-year-old leads the field in Geneva where he will chase his 99th tour-level title, while third seed Taylor Fritz and fourth seed Ben Shelton are also playing.

The Geneva Open has become the most prestigious ATP 250 tournament in the calendar, attracting 11 of the world's top 50 players.

What happened to Murray and Draper?

Andy Murray's reprieve at the tournament proved a brief one as he played just three games before losing in the first round to Hanfmann.

Murray had trailed the German by a set and a double break on Monday evening when impending storms sent the players from the court and brought play to an early end.

And Hanfmann took care of business under sunny skies on Tuesday lunchtime, needing barely 10 minutes to wrap up a 7-5 6-2 victory.

Murray now departs for Paris where he is set to play at Roland Garros for the first time in four years.

There was also defeat in Geneva for Jack Draper, with the eighth seed losing out 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 to Czech Tomas Machac.

Henman 'surprised' Djokovic playing Geneva

"I am very surprised Djokovic and Ruud are playing a week before the start of the French Open," said former British No 1 Tim Henman. "But obviously Roland Garros is the best of five sets so you want to keep your energy levels at 100 per cent but they obviously feel as though they need more matches.

"I don't necessarily feel like Djokovic needs to play any more and Ruud made the final in Monte-Carlo and won Barcelona - it is a surprise. It goes to show that these guys want more competition."

Annabel Croft said: "It's slightly weird because a lot of these top players use the early rounds as their way in. It's a lot of tennis they have to play and he knows how to win matches. He can flick a switch and get it right back on track. He's just played a lot less tennis this year and he's coming in without a single win.

"Maybe he's gone away and thought 'I want to get a bit more positive about it' going into the French but what you don't want is a massive amount of matches and physical issues. He knows his body and his mind better, but it's an interesting one."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the second Grand Slam of 2024 - the French Open at Roland Garros from May 26 - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the clay-court season.

Geneva Open (ATP 250 with Djokovic in action) - May 20-25

Lyon Open (ATP 250) - May 20-25

Internationaux de Strasbourg (WTA 500) - May 20-25

Morocco Open (WTA 250) - May 20-25

