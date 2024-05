French Open 2024: Women's Draw including Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina in action

The full draw for the women's singles tournament at the 2024 French Open in Paris, with Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina and Coco Gauff in action; you can watch Andy Murray in action at the Stuttgart Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from June 10-16