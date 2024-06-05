French Open: Order of play for women's semi-finals at Roland Garros with Iga Swiatek facing Coco Gauff on Thursday

Order of play for day 12 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); world No 1 Iga Swiatek faces Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini takes on teenager Mirra Andreeva in the women's semi-finals. Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Wednesday 5 June 2024 20:05, UK
Order of play for day 12 at the French Open, with world No 1 Iga Swiatek facing Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini taking on teenager Mirra Andreeva in the women's semi-finals.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
From 11am
Mixed Doubles: (4) Desirae Krawczyk (US) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) vs (2) Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra)
From 2pm
Women's Singles: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) vs (3) Coco Gauff (US), (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) vs Mirra Andreeva (Rus)
From 10am
Men's Doubles: (11) Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) vs Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)
Petros Tsitsipas & Stefanos Tsitsipas (Grc) vs (9) Marcelo Arevalo (Slv) & Mate Pavic (Cro)
