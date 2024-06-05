French Open: Order of play for women's semi-finals at Roland Garros with Iga Swiatek facing Coco Gauff on Thursday

Order of play for day 12 at the French Open, with world No 1 Iga Swiatek facing Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini taking on teenager Mirra Andreeva in the women's semi-finals.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11am

Mixed Doubles: (4) Desirae Krawczyk (US) & Neal Skupski (Gbr) vs (2) Laura Siegemund (Ger) & Edouard Roger-Vasselin (Fra)

From 2pm

Women's Singles: (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) vs (3) Coco Gauff (US), (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita) vs Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10am

Men's Doubles: (11) Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) vs Rohan Bopanna (Ind) & Matthew Ebden (Aus)

Petros Tsitsipas & Stefanos Tsitsipas (Grc) vs (9) Marcelo Arevalo (Slv) & Mate Pavic (Cro)

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

